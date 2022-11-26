GensoKishi Metaverse Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $376.23 million and approximately $505,056.70 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.50 or 0.08442875 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00483491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.14 or 0.29664136 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

