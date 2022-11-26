FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

