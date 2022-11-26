Function X Trading Up 2.5% This Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Function X has a market capitalization of $70.44 million and $218,086.02 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

