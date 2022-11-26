Function X (FX) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $70.80 million and $295,249.99 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.45 or 0.08344359 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.47 or 0.00493252 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,955.62 or 0.30001949 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
