First Foundation Advisors Sells 43,328 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,328 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 26,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

