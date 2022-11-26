First Foundation Advisors Sells 27,508 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27,508 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 20.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 852 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $676.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.