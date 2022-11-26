First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

