First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $286.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

