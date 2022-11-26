FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) versus Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

88.3% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and FieldPoint Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.73 $584.97 million $9.82 6.78 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 40.29% 45.40% 24.42% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Matador Resources beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

