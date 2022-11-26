Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $46.35 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

