Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Raised to “Overweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$12.80 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.85 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,946,864.57. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,119 shares of company stock valued at $250,942.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

