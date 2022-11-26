Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is Clean Energy Transition LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy accounts for 6.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 763,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.81. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

