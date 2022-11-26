Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) PT Raised to $345.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RE. StockNews.com lowered Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE:RE opened at $334.42 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.29%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,425,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,582 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

