Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,906 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.0% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

