Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.21.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 81.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.