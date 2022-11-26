Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.21.
Equifax Stock Performance
Shares of EFX opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Equifax Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 81.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Further Reading
