EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.78.
EQB Stock Up 1.2 %
EQB stock opened at C$57.66 on Tuesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$81.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.
EQB Increases Dividend
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.