EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at Scotiabank

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.78.

EQB stock opened at C$57.66 on Tuesday. EQB has a 52 week low of C$44.81 and a 52 week high of C$81.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

