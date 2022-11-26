EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $160.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EOG. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.68.

EOG opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 70.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,057,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 120,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

