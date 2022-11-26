Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $64.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Envestnet Stock Up 1.7 %
ENV opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
