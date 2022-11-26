Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Enel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.18) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enel from €9.75 ($9.95) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Enel Trading Up 1.9 %

ENLAY stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

