Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Up 1.4%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 64,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Endurance Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$51.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40.

Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

