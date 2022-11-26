Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Emblem Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.
Emblem Company Profile
Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.
