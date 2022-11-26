Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $22.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $43.78 or 0.00265722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009530 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.02 or 0.08345296 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00492740 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,747,250 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

