Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 4.1% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $203,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $365.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The firm has a market cap of $347.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

