eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $3.07 on Friday. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 80,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 428,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,826.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 676,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in eHealth by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 43,516 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in eHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 486,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in eHealth by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.