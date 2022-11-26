EAC Price Reaches $0.21 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. EAC has a total market capitalization of $63.46 million and approximately $16,901.03 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00467000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001295 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.21950659 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17,946.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

