Dr. Martens plc (DOCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 207.60 ($2.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.07. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.20 ($5.30). The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.14) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

