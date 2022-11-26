Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.43. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.42).

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.