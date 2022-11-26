Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 112.43. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 119.72 ($1.42).
About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust
