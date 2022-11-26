Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given a $163.00 Price Target by Gordon Haskett Analysts

Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.13.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.8 %

DLTR opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.