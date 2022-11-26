Diploma’s (DPLM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPLM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,862 ($33.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,765.79. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,512.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,500.62.

Diploma Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is 56.05%.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93). In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($33.11), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,330,206.93). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, with a total value of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

