DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.16.

NYSE DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $130.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

