Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $46.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

