Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.
Intertek Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $46.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.
Intertek Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intertek Group (IKTSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.