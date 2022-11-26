Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $3,600.00 target price on the stock.

Intertek Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IKTSF remained flat at $46.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.