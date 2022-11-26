Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €27.66 ($28.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.41. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($49.76).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

