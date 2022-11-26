Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($72.13) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($58.89) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($72.13) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 6,500 ($76.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700 ($67.40).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG opened at GBX 4,787 ($56.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,442.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($49.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,386 ($63.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,581.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,674.85.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

