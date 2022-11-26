Dero One Day Volume Reaches $126,058.94 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $126,058.94 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00023162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,514.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00462451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00122434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00831359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00681510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00244148 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,061,829 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

