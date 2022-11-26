Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Director Buys $25,980.00 in Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of DLA stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

