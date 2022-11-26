Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Trading Up 0.8%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 18,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 31,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
