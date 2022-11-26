Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Trading Up 0.8%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 18,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 31,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 186,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 307,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 64,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

