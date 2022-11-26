Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

Shares of DE traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,210. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $337,686,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

