DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.43. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,812 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

