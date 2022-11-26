DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.
NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $255.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.43. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.43.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
