CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $202.49 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00499747 USD and is down -15.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

