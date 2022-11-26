CSFB Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$152.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.34.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$132.12 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.73 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$125.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.38. The company has a market cap of C$89.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

