Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Given a C$3.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 target price on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.50 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CRE opened at C$2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$447.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.64. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.13 and a 52-week high of C$2.53.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

