Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $123,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

