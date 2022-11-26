Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $127,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $411.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

