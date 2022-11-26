Cowen Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. Barclays cut their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised MacroGenics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,529,963 shares in the company, valued at $50,838,579.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,157,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,979,963 shares in the company, valued at $36,947,228.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,529,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,838,579.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 968,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,661. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 578,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

