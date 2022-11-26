Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $62.69 on Friday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $205.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $143,918.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,140,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,877,000 after acquiring an additional 159,913 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,137,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,503,000 after buying an additional 232,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after buying an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after buying an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coupa Software by 251.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,792,000 after buying an additional 1,385,230 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.