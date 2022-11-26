Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CTVA stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

