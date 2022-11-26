ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ConvaTec Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 227 ($2.68) to GBX 235 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Peel Hunt downgraded ConvaTec Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.25) to GBX 381 ($4.51) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.00.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.