Conflux Market Capitalization Reaches $56.83 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. Conflux has a total market cap of $56.83 million and $1.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,624.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00461072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00122411 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00826191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00685609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00242402 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0268228 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,725,651.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.