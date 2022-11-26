Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of CMC opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $777,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1,370.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commercial Metals by 56.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

