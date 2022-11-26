Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 87,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 129,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

